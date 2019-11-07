UPDATE: Police identify victim in car vs. pedestrian crash, still in ‘critical’ condition

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL)- Authorities with the Bristol, Virginia Police Department have identified the person hit by a vehicle Tuesday night.

According to Sgt. Steve Crawford, it happened about 8 p.m. on Meadow Drive near the intersection with Overhill Road.

Crawford told News Channel 11 that it appeared the man was walking south on Meadow Drive when he was hit by a car traveling in the same direction.

That man has now been identified as Jason Kirk Moore, 46, of Kingsport.

Authorities released Thursday that Moore was still listed in critical condition.

Crawford also said a witness in the area saw a dark-color sedan traveling nearby at the time.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Bristol, Virginia Police Department at (276) 645-7400