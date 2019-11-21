UPDATE: Police arrest person of interest in Kingsport death investigation

Breaking News
UPDATE: Evacuation order lifted for Holliston Mills fire
by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities have arrested man who they say is a person of interest in a Kingsport death investigation.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says Jeffry Chase Caldwell was taken into custody Thursday afternoon on vehicle theft and assault warrants.

Caldwell was sought as a person of interest in relation to a suspicious death that occurred at 622 Gravely Road early Wednesday morning.

The sheriff’s office says no other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.

