UPDATE: Pedestrian dies after collision on East Stone Drive

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police say a man has died after he was struck by an SUV on East Stone Drive last weekend.

The Kingsport Police Department confirmed that Jason K. Chase, 48 of Bristol, died in a hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say Chase was struck while unlawfully attempting to cross East Stone Drive in the 1400 block around 9 p.m. on Saturday.

The driver of the SUV was not injured according to KPD.

The crash remains under investigation.

PREVIOUS » KPD: Pedestrian in critical condition after vehicle collision in Kingsport