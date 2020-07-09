UPDATE: Passenger dies after motorcycle crash on I-26 in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police say the passenger of a motorcycle that crashed on the interstate in Johnson City on Wednesday has died from her injuries.

According to the Johnson City Police Department, Cynthia Crim, 52 of Smyrna, died at the hospital.

The driver, Terrance Crim, 34 of Smyrna, was released from the hospital Thursday after receiving treatment for his injuries.

The crash happened around 5:27 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 26 near mile marker 18.

Police say a 2014 Harley Davidson Electra Glide was traveling east when the driver, Terrance Crim, lost control and struck the cable barrier in the median.

Both Terrance Crim and Cynthia Crim were taken to Johnson City Medical Center.

The crash remains under investigation.