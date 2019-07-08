UPDATE: New details in Bulls Gap murder-suicide reveal man was the shooter

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — New details surrounding a shooting that left two dead on Friday have been released.

PREVIOUS STORY: 2 dead in apparent murder-suicide near Bulls Gap

According to a release from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation revealed that an argument took place Friday night between Joshua and Katherine Kennedy, 34 and 32.

During the argument, Joshua did turn the gun on Katherine and shoot her.

Joshua then turned the gun on himself and shot himself.

The release says Joshua died at the scene, and Katherine died at Ballad Hawkins County Memorial Hospital.

Other family members were at the home at the time the shooting occurred.

No further information is available yet.