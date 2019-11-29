UPDATE: Missing Russell County kayaker identified

Russell County

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Russell County authorities say the search for a missing kayaker at Laurel Bed Lake was unsuccessful Thursday.

The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries identified the missing kayaker as 38-year-old David Glidewell.

High winds are suspected to have capsized the kayak, Russell County Emergency Management Director Jess Powers said.

Additional resources including dive teams, small boats – due to the shallow depth of the lake water at the boat docks – with sonar, Unmanned Aircraft System, and the American Red Cross have been requested and should arrive mid-morning on Friday, Powers added.

PREVIOUS STORY: UPDATE: Search resumes for missing kayaker in Russell County, Va.

