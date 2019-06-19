UPDATE: Missing autistic teen from Watauga found safe

A Watauga, TN teenager is back with his family Wednesday morning after getting lost in the woods for several hours overnight.

Gabriel Marts, 15, is autistic. His family told News Channel 11 he had been missing for five hours.

According to Washington County, TN dispatchers, Marts was found just after 1:00 a.m. off of Watauga Flats Road in Johnson City.

“Washington County Sheriff’s office JCPD and Tennessee Highway Patrol were heroic. They did everything they could. God answered our prayers by sending these men and all the other people in the community who pulled together to find him,” said Gabriel Marts’ uncle, Shane Williams.

Marts was checked by emergency officials and released to his family.