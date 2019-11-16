UPDATE: Matilda the Musical performance postponed at Tusculum University due to smoke, rescheduled

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials at Tusculum University said they postponed Friday night’s Matilda the Musical performance after a report of smoke.

Theatre-at-Tusculum has rescheduled the Friday performance to Sunday, at 7 p.m. in the Annie Hogan Byrd Fine Arts Center Theatre at Tusculum University.

PREVIOUS STORY: Matilda the Musical performance postponed at Tusculum University due to smoke

Officials say tickets reserved for Friday can be used for any of the three remaining performances, but Theatre-at-Tusculum encourages those who had tickets for Friday to attend Sunday evening, if possible. But guests can use them for other performances if Sunday evening is not an option.