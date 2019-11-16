UPDATE: Matilda the Musical performance postponed at Tusculum University due to smoke, rescheduled

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Source: Tusculum University Arts Outreach Facebook Page

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials at Tusculum University said they postponed Friday night’s Matilda the Musical performance after a report of smoke.

Theatre-at-Tusculum has rescheduled the Friday performance to Sunday, at 7 p.m. in the Annie Hogan Byrd Fine Arts Center Theatre at Tusculum University.

PREVIOUS STORY: Matilda the Musical performance postponed at Tusculum University due to smoke

Officials say tickets reserved for Friday can be used for any of the three remaining performances, but Theatre-at-Tusculum encourages those who had tickets for Friday to attend Sunday evening, if possible. But guests can use them for other performances if Sunday evening is not an option.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss