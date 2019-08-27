UPDATE: Man arrested in Kingsport church trailer theft

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man has been arrested after a trailer that was stolen from a Kingsport church was located by police.

Nicholas Shaffer, 37, is facing three counts of possession of stolen property.

Shaffer was arrested after deputies located a trailer at 625 Saylor Hill Road in Limestone that was stolen from the Colonial Heights Methodist Church last month.

The sheriff’s office says deputies also found a truck reported stolen out of Greeneville and a moped stolen from Indiana.

