JUST IN: Man arrested for Friday night robbery in Lee County on multiple counts

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A man has been arrested on multiple counts for a robbery in Lee County Friday night.

Virginia State Police told News Channel 11 that Mark Bates is currently being booked into the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Duffield, Virginia.

According to a spokesperson at the Duffield facility, Bates is being charged with:

One count of trespassing

One count of trespassing after being forbidden to do so

One count of abduction by force

One count of robbery of business with a firearm

One count of using a firearm in the commission of a Felony

One count of firearm possession by a non-violent felony offender within 10 years

According to a spokesperson with the Virginia State Police District Four office, VSP assisted the Lee County Sheriff’s Office with an armed robbery call Friday night.

Stay with News Channel 11 for the latest coverage.