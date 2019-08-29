UPDATE: Man arrested for animal cruelty after deputies find emaciated dogs

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A Hawkins County man was arrested for aggravated cruelty to animals after authorities found eight dogs living in their own feces, and one dog that had died.

We first reported on Monday that a warrant had been issued for Benjamin Reece, 35, after the dogs were discovered behind Reece’s home in different cages, on Payne Ridge Road in Church Hill.

One of the eight dogs found was a pregnant blue female pit bull. The other dogs were two male pit bulls, a male and female German Shepherd, an Anatolian Shepherd and two small pugs.

According to the Hawkins County Jail, Reece was arrested Wednesday.

PREVIOUS STORY: HCSO: Church Hill man charged after deputies find 8 emaciated dogs, 1 dog dead