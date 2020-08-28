UPDATE: Man arrested after police chase through Bristol, Washington County, Va. earlier this week

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A man who was wanted in connection with a police pursuit from earlier this week has been arrested.

The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office says Trevis Dion Lightfoot was taken into custody after deputies executed a search warrant Friday at 11420 Wallace Pike, Bristol, Virginia.

Lightfoot was wanted on several charges, including felony eluding, theft of a motor vehicle, felony destruction of property, and hit-and-run.

The sheriff’s office says several other individuals were arrested on outstanding warrants as well during the search warrant:

—Christopher Tester of Bristol, Tennessee was apprehended for Failure to Appear for Driving Revoked

—Sarah Ashley Jones of Marion, Virginia was apprehended for Failure to Appear in Smyth County, Virginia for Probation Violation/Absconding for the original charge of Possession Schedule I or II Narcotics

—Adam Green of Bristol, Virginia was apprehended on a Failure to Appear on underlying charge of Assault and Battery. The sheriff’s office says deputies located a bag of methamphetamine during a search and charged him with Felony Possession of Schedule I or II Narcotics as well.

According to the sheriff’s office, Robert Stone of Green Bay, Wisconsin was arrested after deputies found methamphetamine on his person. He was charged with felony possession of narcotics.