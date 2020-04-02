1  of  3
UPDATE: Man arrested after 16-year-old stabbed in Bristol

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Cameron A. Donelson (Photo: BPD)

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing investigation.

The Bristol, Tennessee Police Department says Cameron A. Donelson, 20 of Bristol, has been charged with aggravated assault.

According to police, the stabbing happened Wednesday morning at the intersection of Weaver Pike and Cedar Valley Road. A 16-year-old told officers he was stabbed in the back during a fight.

The juvenile was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Donelson was arrested and booked into the Sullivan County jail where he is being held on a $5,000 bond.

