UPDATE: Lee County, Va. school board member could face fine for alleged drunken incident

LEE CO, Va. (WJHL)- A special prosecutor assigned to investigate an alleged incident involving a drunk school board member in Lee County, Virginia has announced misdemeanor charges for those involved.

According to a release by Roy Evans, Commonwealth’s Attorney for Smyth County and the special prosecutor assigned to this case, wrote, “I have reviewed the evidence, primarily a seventeen-minute store video, and asked the Special Agent working the case to summons both men for Consuming Alcohol in Public, a Class 4 misdemeanor. It is a non-jailable offense that carries a fine.”

The investigation stemmed from an incident involving a Lee County, Virginia school board member who was reportedly accused of drunk and disorderly conduct at Papa Bear’s market in Jonesville, Virginia.

That school board member was identified as Rob Hines.

Rob Hines, who represents District Two, said he was resigning from the Lee County, Virginia School Board in August, but changed his mind.

In that release Friday, Evans also said, “This matter has stirred the interest of many Lee County citizens and I agree with one writer who said it is time to clear this matter up. Rumors have cropped up in this case about numerous other offenses but I have seen no such evidence. As far as I am concerned, the matter is closed except for resolution of the Class 4 misdemeanors.“