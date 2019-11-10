UPDATE: KPT Police: One person dies in hospital after tractor-trailer crash

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport Police Department officials say a man has died in hospital following a tractor-trailer crash on Monday.

Area medical professionals told Kingsport Police that Anthony Alan Wofford has died after succumbing to the injuries that he sustained in the November 4 crash near Fordtown Road in Kingsport.

On Monday, at approximately 11:00 AM, Kingsport Police Patrol Officers responded to a collision involving two tractor-trailers on Fordtown Road at the intersection with Tri-Cities Crossing in Kingsport.

A KPD investigation found that a white 2019 Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer, driven by Carl Adolph Reuter, 73, was westbound on Fordtown Road and about to proceed straight through the intersection with Tri-Cities Crossing and enter the on-ramp to northbound Interstate 81.

Meanwhile, a white 2014 WSTR Truck tractor-trailer, driven Anthony Alan Wofford, 63, was northbound on Fordtown Road and about to proceed straight through the same intersection onto Tri-Cities Crossing.

Reuter had a stop sign and Wofford had no traffic control sign, meaning he had the right-of-way.

Reuter failed to yield and drove into the path of the tractor-trailer Wofford was driving.

Wofford proceeded to crash into the side of Reuter, causing Reuter’s semi to roll onto its side.

Reuter was not injured; however, Wofford sustained serious incapacitating injuries requiring transportation by Sullivan County EMS to an area hospital for emergency medical treatment.

This crash remains under active investigation by the K.P.D. Traffic Unit with charges pending.

No additional details were released at this time.