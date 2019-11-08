UPDATE: KPD attempting to identify suspects after 11 storage units burglarized, 1 owned by deployed soldier

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport police have identified the victim of a storage unit burglary as a member of the U.S. Army currently deployed in South Korea.

Police are asking for help in identifying two men accused of breaking into nearly a dozen storage units.

According to an incident report, the owner of the unit had listed his father as his emergency contact since he is deployed.

The victim’s father was notified by the 24 Hour Self Storage facility at 2020 N John B. Dennis Highway, that his son’s unit was burglarized on the afternoon of October 29. The Kingsport Police Department says a total of 11 units were burgled that afternoon.

In the report, the victim’s father said he was unsure if anything was missing however, the lock had been cut off and the hinge had been damaged to the point they could not place another lock on the hinge. The unit had been “ransacked,” the report said.

The report says that the owners of all burglarized units had been contacted and advised to inspect their units.

Police say the suspects drove a gold Toyota four-door sedan with a sunroof.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KPD detectives at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111. Anonymous tips may also be submitted online.