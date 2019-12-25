UPDATE: KPD: 98-year-old man killed on Christmas Eve crash on I-26 near Exit 3

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport police report that a 98-year-old man who was traveling in the wrong direction on Interstate 26 near Exit 3 was killed when he collided head-on with another vehicle.

According to the police report, 98-year-old Orval L. Quisenberry of Kingsport was killed when he, for unknown reasons, was unlawfully traveling west in the eastbound lanes on the wrong side of I-26.

The report says Quisenberry’s beige 1996 Lincoln Town Car collided in a head-on impact with a white 2004 Ford Expedition driven by a 16-year-old girl from Kingsport.

The juvenile driver was transported by Sullivan County EMS to an area medical facility for treatment of incapacitating but non-life threatening injuries, the report said.

The Kingsport Police Department is still investigating this crash.

