UPDATE: Kingsport BMA approves ordinance that could impact protesters at Holston Valley

Dani Cook addressed the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Alderman ahead of a vote to change city code, a vote that likely would impact a protest area outside Holston Valley Medical Center.

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Despite public comments, the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Alderman passed a change to city code Tuesday night, prohibiting non-permitted structures on public right of ways.

Nearly everyone on the long list of members of the public who spoke at the meeting spoke against the ordinance.

People supporting a protest of Ballad Health say the change in ordinance targets a protest encampment that’s been set up outside of Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport since May.

The vote passed five for, and two against, with Aldermen Jennifer Adler and Darrell Duncan voting against.

