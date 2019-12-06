UPDATE: Johnson City receives notice of violation from TDEC following Watauga River fish kill investigation

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- The City of Johnson City’s water treatment plant on Dalewood Drive was the source of a Nov. 5 chlorine discharge into Brush Creek that killed fish and other aquatic life for a 2.98-mile stretch of the creek and parts of the Watauga River, a Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) investigation has found.

“Please be advised that the chlorine containing discharge from the storm drain on your site is a violation of the Tennessee Water Control Act of 1977,” a notice of violation dated Nov. 26 and sent to the city’s water and sewer services director, Tom Witherspoon, states. That notice gave the city 15 days to provide TDEC a written plan “for corrective actions taken to identify and eliminate this discharge from your storm drain into Brush Creek,” the notice states.

“TDEC is working with the city on an interim and long-term restoration plan on Brush Creek and the Watauga River,” TDEC spokesperson Kim Schofinski said in an email today.TDEC has completed an investigation that commenced Nov. 5. Schofinski said city officials have identified the discharge’s cause and taken immediate steps to correct it. They have not yet submitted the written corrective action plan.

TDEC’s Tina Robinson led an investigation that included the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA), the city of Johnson City and local emergency management agencies. That came after Jeff Corder, superintendent of the treatment plant, notified TDEC of foam on Brush Creek Nov. 5.



TDEC’s violation notice says the city may be subject to civil penalties for each day the violation occurs or continues and that the case has been forwarded to TDEC’s compliance and enforcement section.

A strong chlorine smell and dead fish were reported to TWRA Nov. 5 as far downstream as Saylor Island on the Watauga River by a landowner.

Chlorine testing showed conducted at 11:35 a.m. Nov. 6 at the outfall into the creek “revealed a total chlorine residual of 7.1 millligrams per liter, and an investigation into sources of the chlorine discharge including the Water Plant ensued,” the violation notice states.

In a news release Friday, the city referenced a “foaming incident” on Nov. 5 and said the department had “investigated processes at the Watauga Water Treatment Plant.



“In the past month, it has been determined that some discharged water that was believed to be routed to a sanitary sewer line actually has been released to the storm drain system,” the city’s release said. “While the discharge has been low volume, sampling indicated higher than normal chlorine levels in the creek.”

Water and Sewer Services Director Tom Witherspoon was quoted in the release saying, “The City has taken quick action to rectify this situation by plugging and securing containment drains and disconnecting certain piping, Our staff has worked closely with TDEC officials since we first reported the foaming incident. We continue to coordinate with them on interim and long-term steps for remediation.”