UPDATE: Investigation continues into Saturday night shooting; police seek help

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Authorities say they need help to identify a person of interest in the Saturday night shooting in Johnson City.

The investigation continues into a Saturday night shooting at 2717 South Roan Street, Lot 29.

JCPD Chief Carl Turner told News Channel 11 that a possible suspect has been identified. The suspects’ identity has not been released.

PREVIOUS STORY: JCPD: Investigation continues into Saturday night shooting; Victim in ‘stable condition’

Officers responded to a call regarding a gunshot victim at approximately 7:25 p.m. on Saturday.

According to a press release from the JCPD, a male had come to the emergency room for treatment of a gunshot wound to the shoulder. That male was the victim of the South Roan Street shooting.

The victim arrived at the hospital with wounds consistent with gunshot wounds. That is when police were informed of the incident that happened on South Roan Street.

The male victim was treated for his injuries and was reported to be in stable condition.

The investigation into this incident is continuing.

Anyone with any information relevant to this investigation is asked to call the Johnson City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division (423) 434-6166, the Johnson City Police Department Crime Stoppers (423) 434-6158 or to anonymously text a tip, text 423JCPD to 847411.

We’ll continue to follow this story both on-air and online at WJHL.com for the latest developments.