UPDATE: Highway 91 reopens following Dale Jr. plane crash last week in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)- Highway 91 has reopened following a fiery plane crash late last week involving Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his family.

Tennessee Department of Transportation officials said that all lanes were back open as of Monday afternoon.

Elizabethton police told News Channel 11 over the weekend the crash debris was removed and that the wreckage was on the way to Griffin, Georgia for further inspection.