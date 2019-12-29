UPDATE: Hampton Valley Forge VFD: No injuries reported in Sawmill Road house fire

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – According to Hampton Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department officials, no injuries were reported at a house fire that shut down Sawmill Road Sunday afternoon.

PREVIOUS STORY: Authorities advise drivers to avoid Sawmill Road area in Gap Creek due to structure fire

Authorities told News Channel 11 that the house was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

Courtesy of Hampton Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department

News Channel 11 was also told that there were no furnishings in the home and that the fire was contained to the attic area of the residence.