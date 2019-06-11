UPDATE: Grandfather Mountain State Park reopens after flooding

UPDATE: Grandfather Mountain State Park has reopened, according to park officials.

GRANDFATHER MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WJHL) — Grandfather Mountain State Park announced on a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon that the park will be closed until further notice due to flooding.

The post references flooding across the entire region.

According to the post, all the streams in the park are over the banks and trail crossings are not possible.

To call the park office to check on the status of the closure, call (828) 963-9522.