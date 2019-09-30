UPDATE: Escaped Jefferson County inmate captured after pursuit

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Authorities say an escaped inmate is back in custody following a police chase.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that Jason Dwight Carr was captured by Grainger County deputies following a pursuit on Lakeshore Road.

The sheriff’s office said Carr escaped and stole a Jefferson County Schools vehicle on September 19. He was originally being held on theft and probation violation charges.

JCSO says Carr is being transported to the Jefferson County Detention Center and is facing several charges in both Jefferson and Grainger counties.

