UPDATE: Driver ejected from rolling vehicle in Kingsport crash Saturday night

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport officials confirm that the driver involved in a single motor vehicle rollover crash Saturday was unrestrained and as a result, ejected from the vehicle.

Jeremiah S. Fields, 37, of Kingsport, was driving a red 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier 4-door sedan eastbound interstate 26.

At around 7:45 p.m. Fields rear-ended a gray 2013 Chrysler 200 4-door sedan, driven by Cecilia M. Haynes, 19, of Greeneville, when he tried to overtake her.

A press release from the Kingsport Police Department said that Fields swerved his vehicle to the left in an attempt to avoid a collision with and/or pass Haynes’ vehicle.

After hitting Haynes’ car, Fields’ car veered out of control into the cable barrier and overturned, coming to rest upside down in the adjacent median.

As his car rolled, police say he was ejected from his vehicle because he was not properly restrained as prescribed by the law.

Fields was transported by Sullivan County EMS to an area hospital for emergency medical treatment of serious, but non-life threatening, injuries.

Haynes was not injured in the collision.

Due to heavy traffic congestion following the crash, a traffic advisory was issued at the time to allow first responders to safely carry out their duties.

The scene has since been cleared, and normal traffic patterns have resumed.

This is an ongoing investigation by the K.P.D. Traffic Unit with charges pending.

