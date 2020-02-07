UPDATE: Driver dies after vehicle found upside-down in Bluff City creek

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say a woman is dead after her vehicle ended up in a creek on Thursday.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office responded around 9 a.m. to a vehicle upside-down in a creek near the 300 block of Flatwoods Road in Bluff City.

The driver, identified as Anita Blass, 75 of Bluff City, was removed from the vehicle but was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators believe Blass was traveling north on Flatwoods Road when she encountered a tree blocking the roadway. She attempted to turn around at a bridge crossing a creek but misjudged the location of the bridge, causing her vehicle to land on its top in the creek.

A 19-year-old was also killed Thursday in Unicoi County when his vehicle overturned into a creek.

PREVIOUS » One person removed from vehicle upside-down in creek Thursday morning