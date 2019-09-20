UPDATE: Chick-fil-A on Peoples Street pushes back grand reopening date to September 30

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- News Channel 11 has learned Chick-Fil-A officials at the Peoples Street location have pushed back their grand reopening to September 30th.

Restaurant officials said they have had a “snag” with construction delays.

The redesigned restaurant includes a new 110-seat dining room, multi-lane drive-thru, and an expanded kitchen. Outside will be patio dining and other seating along a walking trail. For the kids, there will be a two-story indoor play area.

80 team members will be returning to the Chick-fil-A, along with 45 new team members.

ORIGINAL STORY: Johnson City’s Chick-fil-A on Peoples Street will close for demolition, rebuild