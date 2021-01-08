UPDATE: Cases for all three suspects involved in November drive-by shooting bound over to Carter Co. grand jury

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Court documents show the cases for three suspects involved in a drive-by shooting that killed a 10-year-old girl in November 2020 have been bound over to a grand jury.

Jason Barber II, Jediah Glover, and Zachary Scalf are each facing the following charges:

First Degree Murder

Possessing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony

8 counts of reckless endangerment/aggravated assault

Criminal conspiracy to commit murder

The three men are accused of firing 21 rounds into a home on Blevins Road in November 2020.

Inside that home authorities said Lillyhanna Davis, 10, was asleep on the couch when she was hit by one of those bullets.

Davis later died at the hospital.

A criminal court hearing is scheduled for April 12, 2021.