UPDATE: Bristol, Va. Police: woman found shot inside burning home dies at hospital

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Bristol, Va. Police say a woman found with a gunshot wound inside a burning house, died at the Bristol Regional Medical Center.

The Bristol Virginia police criminal investigations division was called to the scene Friday evening.

According to investigators, it is suspected that the woman set the fire to the home and the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

Police said an autopsy will be performed.

The investigation is ongoing.