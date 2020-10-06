UPDATE: Bristol, Va. officer ‘administratively suspended’ after verbal exchange during traffic stop

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL)- Bristol, Virginia City Manager Randy Eads confirmed with News Channel 11 Tuesday afternoon that an officer involved in a verbal altercation during a traffic stop on October 2 has been “administratively suspended.”

An e-mail from Randy Eads read in part, “Based on a traffic stop on the evening of October 2, 2020, a Bristol Virginia police officer was administratively suspended on Saturday, October 3, 2020. An investigation is ongoing, and it will be completed within the next two weeks.”

The video of the verbal altercation was captured by a passenger in the vehicle and has since been shared hundreds of times on social media.

The driver of the vehicle, Alex Shand, spoke to News Channel 11’s Pheben Kassahun on Monday and said he was originally pulled over because his headlights were not on.

Shand said he was ticketed after the traffic stop for not having his headlights on.

In a Facebook post over the weekend, Bristol, Virginia Police acknowledged the video and said in part, “It is being investigated and will be handled once all information is gathered.”

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.