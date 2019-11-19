UPDATE: 81-year-old man killed in Sullivan Co. house fire

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A deceased male was found by emergency crews after a house fire in the 800 block of VI Ranch Road in Bristol Tuesday morning.

Officials from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as, Douglas Gross, 81.

Fire crews initially responded to the fire after the call came on Tuesday morning at 6:50 a.m.

Fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are leading the investigation into the cause of the fire.

No further information was immediately available. Stay with News Channel 11 as we continue to follow this developing story.