UPDATE: 1 dead, 2 injured in Wise County cemetery shooting

WISE, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities say one person is dead after three people were shot at a cemetery in Wise County, Virginia.

The Wise County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting early Monday morning. Deputies found a woman who had been shot in the back inside a car at the end of Limestone Road in a cemetery behind the Stephens Chapel Freewill Baptist Church.

Investigators found two more people with gunshot wounds, one of whom was pronounced dead. That person was identified as Christopher Dale Stevens, 39 of Norton.

The female who was shot in the back was taken to a trauma center in Tennessee where she is undergoing treatment. She is in “stable” condition according to the sheriff’s office.

PREVIOUS » Shooting investigation underway in Wise County, Va

Investigators say William Mattias Mills was also taken to a trauma center for multiple gunshot wounds. His injuries were described as “non-life threatening.” Mills told police that the female had taken him to a secluded location where someone pulled open the driver’s side door and shot at him. He managed to flee the car and hide in the woods.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators questioned Jarred Ray Hash, 39 of Norton, on Monday following the shooting. Hash told authorities that he was one of four people who went to the cemetery Sunday night. He said that the female had brought Mills to the cemetery where he was supposed to be attacked by Stevens.

Hash said he hid in the woods until he heard gunshots. That’s when he pulled his weapon fired multiple times at Mills as he fled into the woods, he said.

Hash was charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held without bond in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Duffield.

Mills was treated and released from a hospital. He is being held in a jail in Tennessee on fugitive charges from Virginia and is awaiting extradition. Investigators say the charge was obtained in Tennessee due to pending assault and battery charges on Mills not related to the shooting.

The Wise County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.