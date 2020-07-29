UPDATE: $250K bond for man charged in attempted murder, kidnapping case

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL)- A man charged with attempted first-degree murder and kidnapping in Jonesborough made his first court appearance in a Washington County, Tennessee courtroom Wednesday.

Rodney Bennett, 58, is facing multiple charges after deputies responded to what they described as a “rolling domestic” on Monday.

According to court documents, authorities first received a 911 call about someone possibly trying to jump out of a moving vehicle on Highway 11E in Jonesborough.

It was a short time later, according to authorities, that they received another call about a crash with injuries.

Inside that vehicle, authorities found Bennett and the female victim, that reportedly told authorities she had been shot.

The victim was able to give police a detailed account of the incident that started on Tavern Hill Road, according to court documents.

Those court documents reported the victim went to a home on Tavern Hill Road, to help Bennett put up a dog.

The victim reported Bennett pulled her inside the home and held her at gunpoint.

It was after that when court documents revealed, “The defendant then restrained the victim with tape and ordered her into a vehicle with the gun. After traveling a short distance in the vehicle the defendant told the victim “they’ll never find your body.””

The victim reported to police that she made multiple attempts to escape the moving vehicle.

Court documents also revealed that there was a witness with dashboard camera footage that captured the crash.

During Bennett’s court hearing on Wednesday, authorities revealed there was a gun found in the car, and that the victim was shot in the head and neck.

Bennett was appointed an attorney and his bond was increased to $250,000.

His next court date is set for August 11.

Bennett was ordered to have no contact with the victim.