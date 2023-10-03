KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Downtown Kingsport will soon be home to a local-centric wine bar.

“We have visited dairy farms, goat farms, lots of wineries to try to source all our food and wine regionally,” Inspire Wine Bar owner Talina Zsido told News Channel 11.

Zsido began her career as a nurse, taking a brief break to run a gallery. After two years as a travel nurse, Zsido said she was ready to return to the business world.

“I joked with all my coworkers that I’m retiring to open a bar,” said Zsido. “It’s a great retirement plan.”

The name “Inspire Wine Bar” is intentional on Zsido’s part. She said she’s looking forward to connecting with people.

“The idea (is) to come be inspired and to inspire others,” Zsido said. “So our art and furnishings, hopefully for the most part will have a lot of handcrafted, and again, local and regional, regionally sourced [material].”

The bar is tucked into a corner of Commerce Street’s historic Telephone building and Szido intends it to be a “chilled” space.

“So we want to be kind of a cozier, smaller, quieter venue,” Szido said. “You just come here, have a conversation.”

Zsido said she does not have a formal opening date, but that she hopes to open by the end of the month.

Zsido said she is still waiting on the state to approve her liquor license, but she’s still planning to open her doors for the first time this Thursday for a “Witches Night Out” open house from 5 to 8 p.m.