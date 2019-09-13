Unsolved: Marion police revisit 2017 missing person case as family pushes for answers

MARION, Va. (WJHL)- Meghann Pakachi of Saltville, Virginia was last seen in May 2017 in Marion.

Meghann was 23-years-old.

Since then, her family has been in desperate search of answers.

According to police, Meghann was last seen in the Fern Lane area of Marion on May 20th, 2017. While Police know she was getting into a vehicle, they are still trying to figure out who she was getting into the vehicle with.

So far police said they’ve had fewer than a dozen leads in this missing person case.

As News Channel 11’s Justin Soto found out, authorities in Marion are hoping to look at this case with a fresh set of eyes and examine it from beginning to end.

