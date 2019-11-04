Unrestrained 17-year-old receives life-threatening injuries after Johnson County crash Saturday

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A 17-year-old from Maryland received life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Johnson County on Saturday.

According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a silver Honda minivan was traveling north on State Route 91 on Saturday night.

There were two passengers in the vehicle, a 17-year-old and a 1-year-old. The 17-year-old was unrestrained, but the infant was restrained.

The driver and the two minors in the vehicle are all reportedly from Baltimore, Maryland.

The report says while the minivan was negotiating a curve, it ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a rock embankment.

The unrestrained 17-year-old sustained life-threatening injuries, according to the report.

The driver was not injured.