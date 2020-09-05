University School students receive perfect ACT score

(JOHNSON CITY, Tenn.) — Reilly Wells, a senior at University School, was notified that she earned a perfect score of 36 on the ACT exam.

Fewer than half of 1% of students who take the ACT earn a top score. In the U.S. high school graduating class of 2019, only 4,879 out of nearly 1.8 million students who took the ACT earned a top composite score of 36.

Originally from Sullivan County, Wells lives in Johnson City with her parents, Tamie and Warren Wells. Her grandparents, Larry and Karen Daniels, live in Kingsport. This is her second year at University School where she is a member of the Beta Club and the Scholars Bowl Team.

She is also very active in competitive cheerleading through East Tennessee Cheer (ETC) in Kingsport and is a volunteer on the ETC CheerAbilities team. In addition, she supports global outreach efforts for the Love-Share non-profit organization that strives to break the cycle of poverty by providing educational opportunities to youth.

Wells says her two older brothers are a primary source of inspiration for her and that she is extremely grateful for her support system which includes her parents, closest friends, teachers and professors.

“The classes I have taken at University School and through dual-enrollment at ETSU have had a great impact on my life,” Wells said.

Her hobbies include spending time outdoors with her two dogs, doing DIY challenge projects with her family, and finding a great cup of coffee. Wells’ college plans include pursuing a degree in mechanical engineering while continuing to cheer.