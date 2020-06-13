University School announces 2020-21 academic year start date

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One Johnson City-based school is putting in steps to ensure a safe return for students.

University School, located on the East Tennessee State University campus, announced the official start date for the academic year is now set for July 20. It was previously scheduled for July 8.

According to an update on the schools website, a parental survey will be shared with family of students about any operational and safety protocol changes.

The following statement was posted to the school’s website.

“One major consideration impacting our operations is an extensive HVAC project that is currently taking place throughout our building. Given that the safety and health of our students is always our highest priority, we are in the process of making sure that our operational plans will address access to our building during this improvement project as well as the on-going concerns of the pandemic.”

At this time the recommended changes only impact the first semester and include the following:

New Intended Start Date for Students: July 20 (First Day of School – 1/2 Day for Students)

Parent-Teacher Conference Day: August 21 (No School for Students)

Shortened Fall Break: September 18-25

Last Day of the Semester: December 4 (1/2 Day)

Remote Learning Options: may occur at any point as needed

You can read more about the current plans: HERE.

University School is a K-12 laboratory school on the ETSU campus and under the umbrella of Washington County Schools.

You can learn more about their programs: HERE.

