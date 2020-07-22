Univ. of Tennessee unveils new murals in Bristol, Mohawk

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The University of Tennessee unveiled two new murals in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday.

The first is located on a barn just off Interstate 81 in Bristol.

The second mural is located along State Route 348 in the Mohawk community of Greene County.

“The University of Tennessee is literally everywhere in the state of Tennessee,” said university President Randy Boyd. “We’re in every single county making a difference in the lives of Tennesseans, and this is such a great spot — 13.3 million cars a year go past this barn and will be seeing this mural.”

The murals read, “Everywhere You Look, UT.”