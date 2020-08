JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The non-profit organization Recovery Resources will host Unity in the Community on Saturday for those in need of clothing and food.

This event will take place at 213 E. Maple St. in Johnson City from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 8.

The organizers encourage those interested to arrive donning masks and to be prepared to practice social distancing measures.

Vendors will be at the giveaway with clothing from donations along with food and other essential items.