TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Local and regional ‘celebrities’ will clock in on Tuesday at Food City locations around the area as part of United Way’s annual fundraising Celebrity Bagging Event.

From 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. local celebrities and public figures will be at the checkout line waiting to bag customers’ groceries for a good cause.

According to United Way, collection containers will be in place for people to donate to the organization, as well as a simple and convenient option to add a donation to your grocery total at checkout.

Organizers said all donations will directly benefit area United Way campaigns.

Participating Food City stores:

601 – 2120 S. Roan St., Johnson City, TN

603 – 731 Highway 11-W, Church Hill, TN

612 – 1287 East Main St., Rogersville, TN

617 – 1430 Volunteer Parkway, Bristol, TN

622 – 1317 Virginia Avenue, Hwy. 421, Bristol, TN

625 – 110 North Industrial Dr., Erwin, TN

629 – 920 North State of Franklin Rd., Johnson City, TN

631 – 920 Broad St., Village Shopping Center, Elizabethton, TN

640 – 500 Forest Drive, Jonesborough, TN

641 – 4307 North Roan Street, Carroll Creek Crossing, Johnson City, TN

669 – 1921 Highway 394, Blountville, TN

670 – 125 Judge Gresham Rd., Gray, TN

686 – 105 South Hill Street, Athens, TN

703 – 5604 Hixson Pike, Hixson, TN

712 – 255 Ocoee Crossing North, Cleveland, TN

816 – 100 Bonham Road, Lee Highway, P.O. Box 16219, Bristol, VA

820 – 3004 US Highway 23 North, Weber City, VA

821 – 1320 Euclid Avenue, Euclid Avenue Shopping Center, Bristol, VA

823 – 151 Cook Street, Abingdon, VA

827 – 1135 Claypool Hill Mall Road, Cedar Bluff, VA839 18765 Riverside Drive, Vansant, VA

848 – 910 N. Main St., Pkwy. Shopping Center, Marion, VA

849 – 145 W. Lee Hwy., Chilhowie, VA

850 155 West Lee Highway, Wytheville, VA

852 – 1000 Leatherwood Lane, Bluefield, VA

858 1701 Tyler Avenue, Radford, VA

859 – 1400 Bob White Blvd., Pulaski, VA

865 – 955-A East Stuart Drive, Galax, VA

890 – 159 Pittston Road, P.O. Box 1988, Lebanon, VA

891 603 Wood Ave. East, Big Stone Gap, VA

895 – 205 River Bend Drive, Suite 102, Pennington Gap, VA

898 – 207 Woodland Dr. SW, Wise, VA

501 7200 US Highway 431, Suite 300, Albertville, AL

To learn more about the United Way of the East Tennessee Highlands, click here.