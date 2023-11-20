TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Local and regional ‘celebrities’ will clock in on Tuesday at Food City locations around the area as part of United Way’s annual fundraising Celebrity Bagging Event.
From 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. local celebrities and public figures will be at the checkout line waiting to bag customers’ groceries for a good cause.
According to United Way, collection containers will be in place for people to donate to the organization, as well as a simple and convenient option to add a donation to your grocery total at checkout.
Organizers said all donations will directly benefit area United Way campaigns.
Participating Food City stores:
- 601 – 2120 S. Roan St., Johnson City, TN
- 603 – 731 Highway 11-W, Church Hill, TN
- 612 – 1287 East Main St., Rogersville, TN
- 617 – 1430 Volunteer Parkway, Bristol, TN
- 622 – 1317 Virginia Avenue, Hwy. 421, Bristol, TN
- 625 – 110 North Industrial Dr., Erwin, TN
- 629 – 920 North State of Franklin Rd., Johnson City, TN
- 631 – 920 Broad St., Village Shopping Center, Elizabethton, TN
- 640 – 500 Forest Drive, Jonesborough, TN
- 641 – 4307 North Roan Street, Carroll Creek Crossing, Johnson City, TN
- 669 – 1921 Highway 394, Blountville, TN
- 670 – 125 Judge Gresham Rd., Gray, TN
- 686 – 105 South Hill Street, Athens, TN
- 703 – 5604 Hixson Pike, Hixson, TN
- 712 – 255 Ocoee Crossing North, Cleveland, TN
- 816 – 100 Bonham Road, Lee Highway, P.O. Box 16219, Bristol, VA
- 820 – 3004 US Highway 23 North, Weber City, VA
- 821 – 1320 Euclid Avenue, Euclid Avenue Shopping Center, Bristol, VA
- 823 – 151 Cook Street, Abingdon, VA
- 827 – 1135 Claypool Hill Mall Road, Cedar Bluff, VA839 18765 Riverside Drive, Vansant, VA
- 848 – 910 N. Main St., Pkwy. Shopping Center, Marion, VA
- 849 – 145 W. Lee Hwy., Chilhowie, VA
- 850 155 West Lee Highway, Wytheville, VA
- 852 – 1000 Leatherwood Lane, Bluefield, VA
- 858 1701 Tyler Avenue, Radford, VA
- 859 – 1400 Bob White Blvd., Pulaski, VA
- 865 – 955-A East Stuart Drive, Galax, VA
- 890 – 159 Pittston Road, P.O. Box 1988, Lebanon, VA
- 891 603 Wood Ave. East, Big Stone Gap, VA
- 895 – 205 River Bend Drive, Suite 102, Pennington Gap, VA
- 898 – 207 Woodland Dr. SW, Wise, VA
- 501 7200 US Highway 431, Suite 300, Albertville, AL
