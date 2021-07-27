United Way to hold kickoff event for its annual fundraising campaign

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The United Way will kick off its annual fundraising event with “Best of Johnson City” nominee, Project BBQ.

The United Way of East Tennessee Highlands will be hosting a kickoff event on August 5 in the parking lot behind HomeTrust Bank at 1907 N Roan Street. The event will be catered by Project BBQ.

According to the release from the United Way, attendees of the kickoff event will participate in a project that will help family members staying with loved ones in emergency hospital situations.

President and CEO of United Way of East TN Highlands, Leslie Salling says, “many people in this situation don’t have time to grab essentials, so we are making sure they have some toiletries and other items to give them comfort during a hard time.”

The release from United Way states the annual fundraising event will run from August to December and that donations collected will be given back out to local nonprofit organizations that help people in the community.

“We will work diligently to assure that this United Way will continue the legacy of caring that has been exhibited from 1933 until today.” says Campaign Chair, Lester Lattany.