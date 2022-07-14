ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — United Way of Southwest Virginia (UWSWVA) announced it launched a community effort to provide short and long-term assistance to those affected by Tuesday’s flooding in Buchanan County.

On July 12, floodwaters either damaged or destroyed more than 100 homes in the Dismal River, Hale Creek, Jewell Valley, Patterson, Pilgrim’s Knob and Whitewood areas.

United Way launched an online portal for those wishing to donate to the recovery process. Access the Buchanan County 2022 Disaster Fund by clicking here or calling Cristie Lester at 276-525-4071.

“Southwest Virginia is blessed with individuals and organizations that step up in times like this,” Staton said. “Even before we could call Food City, for instance, they already had a truck full of bottled water on the way. Southwest Virginians take care of Southwest Virginians.”

Part of the assistance efforts is made possible by donations from American Electric Power (AEP), with the agency providing funds that allowed the purchase of flashlights, lanterns, coolers and other necessities for those who remain without power, according to Staton.

The Thompson Charitable Foundation also committed to assisting with long-term recovery.

Staton stated in a news release that these efforts are separate from the Buchanan County 2022 Disaster Fund, which remains active.