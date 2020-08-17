United Way organizations offer $25,000 in grants for WiFi hotspots to help SW Virginia students

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Three United Way organizations have made $25,000 in grants available to help ensure students have internet access as they participate in online classes.

The grants by United Way of Southwest Virginia, United Way of Bristol, and the United Way of the New River Valley are available across Southwest Virginia.

The grants will be awarded in $1,500 increments to help install WiFi hot spots in public spaces in Southwest Virginia.

“They are at home somedays participating in education, or they’re 100% virtual and participating in their education online, so it’s really important that we make sure that we have reliable internet service in the form of hot spots that are available for everyone to have access to,” said Mary Ann Holbrook, senior director of development and outreach for United Way of Southwest Virginia.

Grant applications are due on Aug. 21. Grant notifications will be sent to applicants on Sept. 21.

Click here to view grant guidelines.

Click here to download a grant application.

For more information, email grants@unitedwayswva.org.