WEBER CITY, Va. (WJHL) – Holston View Pre-school and Daycare in Weber City shut its doors just before the Thanksgiving holiday, leaving many parents in the area scrambling to find a place to care for their children.

This closure brought to light a bigger problem throughout Southwest Virginia, according to the regional United Way: the need for quality childcare.

“Childcare across Southwest Virginia has been extremely difficult to find,” said Travis Staton, President and CEO of United Way of Southwest Virginia. “We had one of the largest gaps in availability in the Commonwealth of Virginia, more than almost three times the state average gap.”

According to United Way of SWVA, the region’s childcare centers have the maximum estimated capacity to only serve 41% of children in the area.

For Scott County, the closure of Holston View left a significant number of parents in need of childcare, Staton said.

“When we look at Scott County’s population, there’s more than 700 children that are under the age of five that have working parents in the labor force,” he said. “With the loss of those 200 slots, available license slots in Scott County right now is just a little over 300. So even if all of the 700 kids wanted care, only less than half of them are going to have that available care in a licensed center right now.”

Krystal Kilgore is a Gate City nurse working 5 days a week in Kingsport, requiring her to find childcare for her 8-year-old son. She told News Channel 11 that the closure of Holston View left her searching for childcare to align with her schedule.

“It’s really hard to find childcare,” Kilgore said. “Especially after school. And I can’t imagine having to try to find childcare for an infant or a toddler right now either because it’s hard.”

Kilgore was eventually able to find care for her son through his school.

“They have an afterschool program, it’s Monday through Thursday until 5:30 pm.,” she said. “They were full, but they re-evaluated the spots and they were able to find one for my son.”

But this afterschool program still leaves gaps needing to be filled.

“They don’t have it when they have a teacher work day,” Kilgore said. “They don’t have it during holiday break. But people are human and you need a constant daycare that doesn’t close.”

While Kilgore was able to find a solution, other parents are still searching, dealing with long wait lists.

“Some centers and providers have waitlists more than a yearlong for an infant,” Staton said. “There’s a lot of providers that don’t even offer infant care because of some of the regulations and licensing capacities and roles and challenges there.”

Staton said the lack of child care in the region has also gained the attention of area employers. He said the region is seeing an uptick in employers developing their own childcare services.

“The employers are really stepping up to the table and raising their hands and saying, ‘we’ve got to fix childcare in this region,'” said Staton.

As a step towards helping lower the childcare gap, United Way of SWVA is in the process of developing a workforce development hub and childcare center. The childcare center will be able to serve up to 300 children in Abingdon.

Information about this project can be found on the United Way of SWVA’s website.