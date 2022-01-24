United Way of Kingsport seeking FEMA fund applicants

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Federal funds are available to programs in need, United Way of Greater Kingsport staff said Monday.

According to a release from the organization, Sullivan County has been granted nearly $200,000 in total funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in order to keep emergency food and shelter programs in the county afloat.

The funds, a combination of $47,658 in Phase 39 funding and $147,300 in American Rescue Plan Act funding, will be distributed through a local board to other local emergency food and shelter programs. In order to qualify for the funds, an organization must meet the following criteria:

Be a private voluntary non-profit or unit of government; Be eligible to receive federal funds; Have an accounting system; Practice non-discrimination; Demonstrate a capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs; Have a voluntary board, if the organization is a private voluntary one.

Agencies interested in applying must call (423) 378-3409 ext. 13 or email bsutphen@uwaykpt.org for an application.

Those that do qualify are urged to apply. The deadline for completed applications is Friday, Feb. 9 by 4:30 p.m. to the United Way of Greater Kingsport office at 301 Louis Street, Suite 201.