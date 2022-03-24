KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — United Way stands with Ukraine.

According to a release from United Way of Greater Kingsport, the organization encourages Tri-Cities residents to support the United for Ukraine Fund, put in place to assist Ukrainians with daily essentials.

“By donating to the United for Ukraine fund, individuals can rest assured that donations are going toward supporting vetted, nonpartisan organizations on the ground and providing vital help to those who need it most,” the release said.

The release says that proceeds will provide numerous amenities, including transportation, shelter, food and medicines, critical childcare supplies and hygiene kits.

To donate through the United Way of Greater Kingsport, visit www.uwaykpt.org/ukraine.