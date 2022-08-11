KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Starting at 4 p.m. Thursday, the United Way of Greater Kingsport (UWGK) will host a community kickoff event at High Voltage.

The event aims to familiarize the community with all the nonprofit organization does and give the community resources to donate to the cause.

Guess speakers at the event include UWGK Campaign Chair Greg Perdue, board member and Kingsport City Alderman Paul Montgomery, board member and PEAK president Cody Woods and vision council leader Laurie Paulonis.

An ice cream truck will serve free treats during the event. High Voltage is located at 101 Cherokee St.