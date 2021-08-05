United Way of East TN Highlands hosts tailgate-style campaign kickoff

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The United Way of East TN Highlands welcomed donors and the general public at its campaign kickoff in Johnson City Thursday.

The event was held outside of Home Trust Bank on North Roan Street. Everyone who attended was able to enjoy lunch and learn about the United Ways’ fundraising goals for the year.

The United Way is hoping to raise $1.25 million and used the event to inform the public and donors alike about the ways the organization helps the community.

Necessity bags were also packaged at the event. They contained things like toothbrushes, deodorant and snacks for people and their family members when they unexpectedly end up at the hospital and need to stay. Those bags will be distributed to local hospitals.