United Way makes $30K available to local nonprofits

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Nonprofits in Northeast Tennessee can apply for the United Way’s second year of Social Innovation Grants.

A release from the United Way of East TN Highlands states three grants in the amount of $10,000 will be awarded to local nonprofits.

The Social Innovation Fund was created in 2020 to “drive social innovation in the region” by supporting new programs that benefit the health, education and stability of the region.

“Many of our local nonprofit organizations have had to shift the way they do things, make changes their programs to keep their clients safe and healthy. We want to support them as they find innovative ways to solve old and new issues facing our community,” said Leslie Salling, president & CEO of United Way of East TN Highlands, in the release.

Applications from nonprofits will be available online starting Feb. 1 and are due by March 28. After being reviewed by a volunteer committee, six applications will be selected as finalists. The finalists will pitch their programs in May in front of a panel of judges and audience.

The three winners will be selected afterward.

Organizations planning to apply must be a 501(c)3 or be covered under one. Organizations and nonprofits with programs less than two years old are eligible to apply, according to the release.

You can learn more about the grants by clicking here. 2021’s winners of the Social Innovation Grants can be viewed by clicking here.